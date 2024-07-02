2024 Hyundai Elantra N Rolls In With A Bargain Basement $33,700 Price Tag

Hyundai USA has released local pricing for the MY2024 Elantra N lineup. The recipient of a recent facelift, the compact performance sedan benefits from several improvements, including sharper exterior styling and subtle performance tweaks to make the car more enjoyable to drive. If you think these improvements have inflated the price tag, you'd be right - but it's not as bad as you'd think.



The 2024 Elantra N kicks off at $33,700 for the manual-equipped version, which is reasonably good value. Despite the updates, it's only $800 more expensive than the outgoing model. And it's a similar story with the Elantra N DCT. For 2024, the dual-clutch derivative weighs in at $35,200, making it also $800 more expensive than its 2023 contemporary.



Considering the number of refinements made, an extra $800 isn't too shabby - especially with the heftier price increases further up in the Hyundai lineup.





