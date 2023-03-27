2024 Hyundai Sonata Revealed No Electric Version Just Yet

After numerous spy shots have shown different prototypes testing in various environments, Hyundai has finally pulled the wraps off the 2024 Sonata. Mind you, despite looking quite different compared to its predecessor, it is a mid-cycle refresh of the eighth generation, which is four years old. Truth be told, we already knew what it looked like, for the most part, as it leaked last month, with photos of an uncamouflaged car making their way to the World Wide Web during what was the shooting of a promo. For a facelift, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata sports some significant improvements, both inside and out. The Korean company’s car that goes up against the likes of the Toyota Camry has styling inspired by the latest Kona, with a full width LED bar up front. A much bigger grille has been incorporated into the new front bumper that has larger side vents, and the hood obviously carries over, although adapted to fit the fresh design, and decorated by the brand’s corporate logo. Out back, it no longer sends Honda Civic vibes, as it has a new lighting signature mirroring the front one, and a new bumper.



