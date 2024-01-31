2025 BMW Z4 M40i To Retain Six Speed Manual Transmission

BMW fans, rejoice! The moment you have been waiting for is finally here: the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i has arrived with a manual transmission option. Will it be as popular as the manual-equipped Toyota GR Supra? Based on the specifications, we're inclined to say yes.



The familiar 382-horsepower 3.0-liter inline-six engine powers the "Handschalter" (German for hand shift) Z4 M40i but channels its power to the rear axle via a slick-shifting six-speeder. The option of three pedals is part of a broader $3,500 package that includes several other nice-to-haves. We'll get to that soon, but before we do so, let's look at the new transmission option.



Bavaria's finest engineers toiled away to ensure the new gearbox works perfectly with its acclaimed B58. Based on BMW's modular transmission, it has been modified to suit the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, with special M-specific parts for the shafts and gear set.





