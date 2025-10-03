2025 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Starts At $55,500 - Is It Worth The Price?

Ford disclosed pricing for the 2025 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition. The retro-looking off-roader starts at $55,505, bringing interesting color combinations, while the mid-1960s vibes are also part of the plan. The price includes $4,135 worth of options on top of the $49,475 base price.

FoMoCo rolled out the Heritage Edition for 2025, quietly introducing it into the online configurator as a tribute to the model's first generation. The special version comes with a two-tone paint scheme and a rooftop painted in Oxford White.

Customers can choose to mate the white roof with shades such as Robin's Egg Blue, Azure Grey Metallic, Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Shadow Black, or Carboznied Grey. The Azure Grey can be specced for $995, and future owners have to pay $495 for the Ruby Red and Robin's Egg Blue, while the other two are free.