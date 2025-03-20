2025 Toyota GR A90 Final Edition To Retail For $155,700

Revealed with little in the way of pomp back in November 2024, the A90 Final Edition marks the bitter end of the fifth-generation Supra. Only 300 such vehicles will be produced, with none of them coming to North America. On the other hand, a handful of European markets are getting the highly limited model. At exorbitant prices, that is… Exclusive to Japan and Europe, this fellow is 142,800 euros in the largest new car market on the Old Continent. Pricing for the Land of the Rising Sun hasn't been confirmed as of this writing. As for those 142,800 euros, that sum converts to a simply insane 155,700 dollars. €142,800 is the starting price of the 911 Carrera Cabriolet as well, and truth be told, a rear-engined Porker is a completely different animal from the front-engined GR Supra. Lower down the sports car hierarchy, Ford Germany is asking €59,900 for the Mustang GT and €72,500 for the punchier Dark Horse.



