2025 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Rumored To Have Ladder Frame Construction

The Land Cruiser nameplate has always been associated with exceptional off-road capabilities, so it’s no surprise that Toyota intends to uphold these traits for future members of the family. This includes the highly-anticipated compact SUV that is rumored to inherit the FJ moniker. According to the latest reports, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be presented in late 2024 and sit on a ladder frame chassis, unlocking its full potential for adventure-seekers. The “baby” Land Cruiser made its first appearance in an official teaser in August 2023, as the smallest member of the range next to the existing classic 70, and the modern 250 (the one we get in North America), and 300 series (unavailable in the States). A recent trademark filing sparked rumors about the possible use of the Land Cruiser FJ nameplate for the compact off-roader which is set to fight the Ford Bronco Sport.



