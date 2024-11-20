2026 BMW 3 Series To Have Revolutionary ‘Neue Klasse’ Styling

The arrival of a new BMW 3 Series has always been a hugely important moment. But the stakes are even higher this time, with the next-generation saloon playing a critical role in launching the so-called ‘Neue Klasse’ – ushering in a new era for BMW design and technology.

That translates to ‘new class’ in English, and refers to “at least six” new models that BMW CEO Oliver Zipse says will be launching within just 24 months of each other, starting next year. The first will be an all-electric mid-size SUV to serve as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron, and a replacement for the BMW iX3.

The new 3 Series saloon, meanwhile, is set to arrive in 2026, and will be available with a choice of internal combustion or pure-electric power, much like its future main rival: the next-generation Mercedes CLA. This plan of attack differs to what Audi will offer – with two distinct EV (badged A4) and ICE (A5) options.