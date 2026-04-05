2026 Beijing Auto Show Embarrasses The West With 1.2 Million Visitors, 181 Global Debuts and 71 Concept Cars

The 2026 Beijing Auto Show closed on May 3 after a 10-day run, attracting 1.28 million visitors and setting new global records for exhibition scale and attendance, according to official data.

Held under the theme “Driving the Era, Smart Future,” the event was staged across the China International Exhibition Centre (Shunyi) and the Capital International Exhibition Centre. The dual-venue format covered 380,000 square meters and 17 halls, marking the largest footprint recorded for any auto show globally.



A total of 1,451 vehicles were displayed, including 181 global debuts and 71 concept cars.