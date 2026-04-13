2026 Q1 Sales Results Are Finally In For Luxury Automakers - BMW Leads The Pack, Mercedes-Benz Closes In On Lexus, And Audi Is Missing In Action

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:28 AM

Views : 244 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Better late than never, but Mercedes-Benz USA finally released its Q1 sales report, and now, we finally have the (almost) complete picture of the premium sector across the US automotive market.
 
The first quarter of the year is a mixed bag as far as the US automotive market is concerned: analysts have predicted that US automotive sales will dip below 3.7 million units, a drop of more than six percent compared to last year. Companies like GM and the Ford Motor Company felt the touch of negative performance, while TMNA managed to remain steadfast, and Kia or Hyundai even made advancements, among others.


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2026 Q1 Sales Results Are Finally In For Luxury Automakers - BMW Leads The Pack, Mercedes-Benz Closes In On Lexus, And Audi Is Missing In Action

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