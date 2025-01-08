2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Now Available in 5 Trims And 3 Drivetrains

The Grand Highlander is Toyota's most enigmatic and peculiar North American offering. It's got space like a Sienna with seating to match, an optional hybrid drivetrain like a Camry, and dimensions between a Highlander and a Sequoia. As a result, it's become something of a pariah in Toyota's lineup. Knowing this, 2026 is a make-or-break year for the Grand Highlander. So then, let's see what's what. Straight out of Toyota's domestic manufacturing facility in Indiana, the Grand Highlander isn't exactly a fresh face in the wake of its third model year. With that in mind, temper your expectations. But, with a full gamut of gas, hybrid, and exclusive Hybrid MAX powertrains across a range of five unique trims, the Grand Highlander gives it its best chance of finding an audience. What's the same as the years before it is the 33.5 inches of third-row legroom, 97.5 cubic feet of cargo space with both rear rows folded, plus a big 12.3-inch center touchscreen, seven USB-C ports, and plenty of cupholders.



