2027 Audi SQ7 Ditches The Camo On Test Run

Spy photographers have snapped the redesigned Audi Q7 and SQ7 on multiple occasions, but now we’re finally getting a revealing look at the upcoming model. As you can see, the latest prototype ditches camouflage for a black wrap that leaves little to the imagination.

Looking larger and more aggressive than its predecessor, the 2027 SQ7 features a wide honeycomb mesh grille that is flanked by split lighting units. Pixelated LED daytime running lights reside up top, while there are mid-mounted headlights that are paired with ‘fake’ intakes. The honeycomb theme continues below on the sporty front bumper, which has three intakes as well as a centrally located sensor pod.