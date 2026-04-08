2027 Bronco Spied With New Grille And Interior

The Jeep Wrangler's biggest rival prepares for its biggest refresh yet. Heading to dealer lots for the 2027 model year, the refreshed Bronco has been spied with many updates over its outgoing siblings, including a fine mesh grille that is completely new to the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle.

A mildly camouflaged prototype with proper off-road wheels and rubber, this example of the breed also benefits from a front bumper that looks eerily similar to what you get on the Outer Banks and Heritage trims. Look even closer, and you will notice Fox shocks from the HOSS 3.0 setup.