2027 Hyundai Tucson May Inherit Some Of The Radial Crater Concept's DNA

The Hyundai Tucson is about to get a lot more boxy and a lot more off-road capable. A prototype model for the next generation of the SUV has just been spotted testing in California, and it looks like the Hyundai Crater concept was more than just a dream. It now seems that it was our first preview of the next-generation Hyundai compact crossover. We've spied the 2027 Hyundai Tucson before, while it was in the midst of hot weather testing. But the heavy camouflage hid just about everything, and we hadn't seen Hyundai's LA Show reveal at that point. This time around, we can tell a lot more, including that there will be an XRT model with rugged looks and more capability than the Tucson offered before.



Read Article