2027 Infiniti QX65 Goes On Sale - But Is It Priced Right?

Subsequent to its official unveiling earlier this year, the Infiniti QX65 is now on sale in the United States of America, where the company just announced the pricing details.

The model is offered in three different trim levels. The most affordable has an MSRP of $53,990 attached to it, and it is called the Luxe. The Sport is the mid-range version, starting at $55,690, and the Autograph tops the lineup, priced from $62,590 before the $1,545 destination charge.

As a result, the 2027 Infiniti QX65 seriously undercuts its rivals. For instance, the BMW X6 starts at $77,300 in the xDrive40i, which uses a 3.0-liter inline-six with TwinPower Turbo tech, and 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. This model has 375 hp (380 ps/280 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque on tap, and takes 5.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph).