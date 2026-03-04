2027 Mercedes AMG GT And SL 63 Prototypes Aren't Leaving Much To The Imagination

The premium German automaker has been hard at work since the start of the year and plans a ton of novelties throughout 2026 and 2027. Naturally, some of them are already out of the bag, just like the cat, while others hide behind camouflage. No worries, there’s no escaping from the lens of our spy photographer partners. The entire shenanigan started with the launch of the mid-cycle refresh of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. After the flagship limousine, the waterfall introduced us to the Mercedes-AMG GLC and GLC Coupe 53 with a returning inline-six under the hood, followed by the all-electric minivan counterpart, the VLE limousine with sliding doors.



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