2027 Porsche Taycan GT4 Sufaces With Wild Aerodynamics

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:22:20 AM

Views : 212 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Building on the already insane Turbo GT, the insanely capable Turbo GT Weissach Package will soon be overshadowed by a new specification. Believed to be called GT4 RS, the most extreme Taycan yet was first spied in the fall of 2025 with makeshift aero enhancements and similarly work-in-progress body panels.
     
The mysterious newcomer has returned with production-intent parts, and it sure looks wild. Now testing in Sweden, the zero-emission thriller is reportedly aiming to set a sub-7-minute lap time around the world's most challenging racing circuits.


Read Article


2027 Porsche Taycan GT4 Sufaces With Wild Aerodynamics

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)