2027 Porsche Taycan GT4 Sufaces With Wild Aerodynamics

Building on the already insane Turbo GT, the insanely capable Turbo GT Weissach Package will soon be overshadowed by a new specification. Believed to be called GT4 RS, the most extreme Taycan yet was first spied in the fall of 2025 with makeshift aero enhancements and similarly work-in-progress body panels.

The mysterious newcomer has returned with production-intent parts, and it sure looks wild. Now testing in Sweden, the zero-emission thriller is reportedly aiming to set a sub-7-minute lap time around the world's most challenging racing circuits.