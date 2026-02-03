2028 BMW M5 Neue Klasse Interior EXPOSED!

Following in the footsteps of the second-generation iX3, the facelifted M5 will exchange its digital instrument cluster and rotary infotainment controller in favor of iDrive X and Panoramic Vision. Pictured testing in wagon attire in the cold weather of Sweden, the Life Cycle Impulse of the M5 also gains a redesigned steering wheel. Borrowed from the iX3 with the M Sport Package, the steering wheel features a sticker on the airbag cover's badge. That sticker is full of instructions for test drivers, warning them to put on the covers while stationary to hide what's coming to the next iteration of the M5. A squircle that will upset many BMW loyalists, the new steering wheel uses intricate-looking spokes at the 4 and 7 o'clock positions.



