The European Union's top trade official on Monday called for urgent steps before the end of the year to modify a U.S. climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits, calling the measure discriminatory. This year's $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act offers generous tax credits of $7,500 for new purchases of Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and other North American-made EVs, which the 27-country bloc fears will significantly hurt European automakers.



