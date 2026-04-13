57 Years Later The Boss 302 Mustang Makes A Comeback

The original Boss Mustang is perhaps the greatest moniker ever released under the pony car section by the Blue Oval (including the Shelby Mustangs). 57 years (and two weeks) later, there’s a new Boss 302 on the block. Revology Cars announced their latest offer, the 1970 Mustang Boss 302 of 2026.

“Ford Division is introducing a Boss 302 Mustang with hot performing Trans-Am features including a highly-modified, 290-horsepower, 302-cubic-inch-displacement V-8 engine.” The March 27, 1969, brief News Release from Ford Division was simply titled “Boss 302 Mustang,” and marked For Immediate Release. At the end of the 1970 model year, the Boss 302 opened the doors to history, and gunned it for legendhood.