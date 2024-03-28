670 HP Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid Tip The Scales At $191,000 Before Options

Revealed with much pomp in November 2023 for the 2024 model year, the third-generation Panamera is now available in five distinct flavors. At launch, the German automaker confirmed the starting prices of the purely internal combustion Panamera ($102,800 sans destination charge) and the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 (starting at $109,800).

Back in February 2024, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker expanded the lineup with two plug-in hybrids in the guise of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. Similar to the ICE-only versions, both pack a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 that should be familiar to Audi enthusiasts. More specifically, said engine is used in the RS 4 Avant, RS 5, and various S models such as the S6.