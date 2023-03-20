7-Eleven Announces New Fast Charging Network

7-Eleven announced the launch of 7Charge, a new EV fast-charging network and app that is promised to deliver a convenient and reliable fast charging experience at select 7-Eleven stores in the United States and, in the near future, also in Canada.
 
The 7Charge builds on the initiative started in June 2021, when the company set a goal to install DC fast chargers at 250 selected stores by the end of 2022.
 
Now, 7-Eleven says that its intention is to build one of the largest EV fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America. There is no exact number of how many chargers we should expect, but let's note that the company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the US and Canada.


