8 Out Of 10 Cadillac EV Buyers Are New To The Brand

It seems like every pundit and auto industry executive has been screaming from the high heavens within the past few weeks that EV demand is “soft,” and it’s wise if they all collectively back away from making electric cars. Is that true, though? The latest news cycle has proved that there are some serious wins among some key EV makers these days. Hey ya’ll, welcome back to Critical Materials, our morning roundup of industry and technology news. I’m filling in for the usual suspects here at InsideEVs; Suvrat’s still at Toyota’s main HQ looking at all sorts of fun Toyota-branded goodies, while Patrick George is en route back across the country.



