A LADA Questions! WHICH Previous Design Does The Rivian R3 Resemble MOST?

The Rivian R3 has stirred up quite a debate. As enthusiasts and design connoisseurs, we can't help but wonder if the R3's design resembles iconic vehicles like the Lada Niva, Lancia Delta, or even the VW Golf Country. Let's take a closer look and find out!



The Rivian R3 has a unique and eye-catching design that's reminiscent of the classic Lada Niva. With its rugged yet refined appeal, the R3 seems to pay homage to the legendary off-roader from the Soviet era.



But that's not all! The R3 also shares some similarities with the Lancia Delta Integrale, a rally-bred hatchback known for its performance and distinctive design. The R3's sleek lines and sporty silhouette hint at a possible connection to this iconic car.



And let's not forget the VW Golf Country, a rare and quirky crossover that combined the practicality of a hatchback with the ruggedness of an off-road vehicle. The Rivian R3's design seems to channel the spirit of the Golf Country, blending the best of both worlds.



Of course, the R3 is a modern vehicle with its own unique design elements. But it's fascinating to see how it may draw inspiration from these legendary cars. As automotive enthusiasts, we can't help but appreciate the blend of nostalgia and innovation that the R3 brings to the table.



So, what do you think? Does the Rivian R3 resemble the Lada Niva, Lancia Delta, VW Golf Country, or perhaps a mix of all three? Let us know in the comments below, and let the debate continue!













