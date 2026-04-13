AI Is Coming For The Car Salesman - Can It Be Trusted More Than A Human?

An auto dealer software company is pitching AI-powered kiosks designed to replace car salesmen on showroom floors. Automotive News says the industry is “skeptical.” But be honest—would you really rather deal with the average car lot shark than a computer?

Epikar, a South Korean company that cooks up digital management solutions for car dealers, has named its new AI invention the Pikar Genie. The idea is that customers can talk to this device, ask it product questions, and basically do everything you’d do with a car salesman except for actually closing the deal and signing paperwork.