AI Is Coming For The Car Salesman - Can It Be Trusted More Than A Human?

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:05 AM

Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

An auto dealer software company is pitching AI-powered kiosks designed to replace car salesmen on showroom floors. Automotive News says the industry is “skeptical.” But be honest—would you really rather deal with the average car lot shark than a computer?
 
Epikar, a South Korean company that cooks up digital management solutions for car dealers, has named its new AI invention the Pikar Genie. The idea is that customers can talk to this device, ask it product questions, and basically do everything you’d do with a car salesman except for actually closing the deal and signing paperwork.


Read Article


AI Is Coming For The Car Salesman - Can It Be Trusted More Than A Human?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)