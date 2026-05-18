AI Is Not Coming For Your Job: Tell That To The Tire Change Guys That Are Being Replaced By AI Robots

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:09:01 AM

Views : 250 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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There’s a new product hoping to become a quiet helper the next time you need new tires. Called the SmartBay, it’s an AI-powered robot that does just about everything a tire technician can do, but with almost no help from a human. If it takes off, it promises to speed up tire-changing appointments, increase consistency, and perhaps improve safety at the shop and on the road in the process. At the same time, there are a lot of questions worth sorting out between now and whenever shops decide whether or not to pull the trigger on this new AI robot.

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AI Is Not Coming For Your Job: Tell That To The Tire Change Guys That Are Being Replaced By AI Robots

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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