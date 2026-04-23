Acura To Pull Out Of Endurance Racing to Focus On A Rebranded Indycar Program

Just as the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 driven by Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly crossed the finish line in first place during last Saturday’s Acura Long Beach Grand Prix, rumors of the automaker pulling out of IMSA gained momentum over the weekend. Those rumors are now confirmed. Acura announced Wednesday afternoon that it’ll be “pausing” its IMSA GTP program at the end of the current season. It did not offer any explanation for why it’s doing this or when it expects to resume the program—if ever.



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