Add An Additional $20,000 To That Ioniq 5 N Please - Do Markups Hurt The Dealership In The Long Run?

Hyundai just released the IONIQ 5 N’s price just a couple weeks ago, and a California dealer has already marked the MSRP up on the automaker’s newest, most powerful EV by $20,000.

Redditor u/Qball1754 wrote in a post on the r/Ioniq5 subreddit yesterday that he’s a Hyundai influencer and the owner of a Veloster N. Hyundai told him that Ontario Hyundai in California had the IONIQ 5 N in its possession, so he went to the dealership to buy it and was greeted by an eye-watering markup of $20,000, which took the price from $67,685 to $87,685:











