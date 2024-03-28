Add An Additional $20,000 To That Ioniq 5 N Please - Do Markups Hurt The Dealership In The Long Run?

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:07:14 PM

Views : 694 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai just released the IONIQ 5 N’s price just a couple weeks ago, and a California dealer has already marked the MSRP up on the automaker’s newest, most powerful EV by $20,000.
 
Redditor u/Qball1754 wrote in a post on the r/Ioniq5 subreddit yesterday that he’s a Hyundai influencer and the owner of a Veloster N. Hyundai told him that Ontario Hyundai in California had the IONIQ 5 N in its possession, so he went to the dealership to buy it and was greeted by an eye-watering markup of $20,000, which took the price from $67,685 to $87,685:





 


Read Article


Add An Additional $20,000 To That Ioniq 5 N Please - Do Markups Hurt The Dealership In The Long Run?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)