Afa Romeo Giulietta To Become A Hatchback To Challenge GTI

Alfa Romeo will launch a new family hatchback to rival the Volkswagen Golf in the next few years - its first since the Giulietta was axed in 2020.

The new C-segment car will be based on parent company Stellantis's new STLA One architecture - which it will share with the same-sized, next-generation Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra.

The platform, previously known as STLA Medium, is a 'multi-energy' structure that can accommodate both electric and combustion-engined drivetrains, and Alfa Romeo said it will offer both to broaden market appeal.