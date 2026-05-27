Afa Romeo Giulietta To Become A Hatchback To Challenge GTI

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:51 AM

Views : 524 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Alfa Romeo will launch a new family hatchback to rival the Volkswagen Golf in the next few years - its first since the Giulietta was axed in 2020.
 
The new C-segment car will be based on parent company Stellantis's new STLA One architecture - which it will share with the same-sized, next-generation Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra.
 
The platform, previously known as STLA Medium, is a 'multi-energy' structure that can accommodate both electric and combustion-engined drivetrains, and Alfa Romeo said it will offer both to broaden market appeal.


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Afa Romeo Giulietta To Become A Hatchback To Challenge GTI

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