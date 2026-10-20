After Massive Q3 Profits And Issuing A Stock Buyback The Market Punishes General Motors For Lack Of A Future

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:25:23 PM

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General Motors stock fell around 6% on Tuesday, October 20, despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and announcing a US$20 billion share buyback. The selloff surprised investors because GM delivered stronger revenue and profit while committing to substantial shareholder returns.
 
However, Wall Street focused on the company’s cautious full-year outlook and expected production disruptions rather than its impressive quarterly results.
 
GM reported third-quarter revenue of US$50.02 billion, up 2.9% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street expectations. Adjusted earnings increased 32% to US$3.70 per share, while adjusted operating profit climbed nearly 22% to US$4.1 billion. Despite those results, GM’s updated 2026 guidance disappointed investors.


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After Massive Q3 Profits And Issuing A Stock Buyback The Market Punishes General Motors For Lack Of A Future

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