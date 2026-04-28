Alfa Romeo Guilia And Stelvio May Get The 550 HP Dodge Inline 6 Cylinder Engine

Alfa Romeo was set to launch redesigned versions of the Giulia and Stelvio this year. However, the company got cold feet after seeing other automakers deal with lackluster demand for electric vehicles.

Instead of pushing the models out and hoping for the best, Alfa embraced a radical rethink and is delaying the vehicles to give them additional powertrains. While the redesigned sedan and crossover ride on the STLA Large platform, which underpins the Dodge Challenger and allows for both ICE and electric powertrains, things are more complicated than just installing an engine.