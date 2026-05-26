Alfa Romeo Promises New BMW 1 Series Rival

Stellantis’ Investor Day 2026 event may have ended a few days ago, but information about upcoming products being developed under the automotive giant’s umbrella continue to come out.

The latest revolves around Alfa Romeo, which has finally decided to give another shot to more traditional models that do not have many inches between their bellies and the road. Buried deep inside the press release maze on the official website is an information that reveals the company will launch a new hatchback.

We kid you not, it’s official, and the model will take on the compact class, meaning that it will take an inevitable swing at the BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class, and Audi A3 Sportback. The peeps at CarScoops discovered the information, revealing that this yet-unnamed car will be underpinned by the Stellantis STLA One platform.