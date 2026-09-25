Alfa Romeo's Mystery Concept To Be Called Battito Rosso

Alfa Romeo is preparing to reveal a new concept car that will embody the brand’s “vision for the future” at next month’s Paris Motor Show. It could be called Alfa Romeo Battito Rosso.

That name translates as ‘red heartbeat’, which would be quite on-brand for Alfa Romeo. The firm previously said its concept is something “every Alfisti has been waiting for”.

The teaser video posted by Alfa Romeo asks if we can spot the name and while the likes of ‘red’ and ‘Leonardo’ pop up, the fact that Alfa applied for a trademark in June this year for ‘Battito’ is a strong clue.