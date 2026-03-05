All Electric 2026 Lexus ES To Be The Most Affordable Model

The new Lexus ES has grown in size compared to its predecessor and now offers pure electric power. If you want to buy the new ES in the United States, the most affordable variant is the EV, which is unusual since it’s usually the combustion versions that cost the least. In late February, Lexus confirmed that the ES350e has a starting price of $48,795 for Premium trim, including a $1,295 destination charge. For that, you get a single-motor front-wheel-drive ES with 220 horsepower, an acceleration time to 60 mph of around 7.7 seconds, and a claimed EPA range of 300 miles from its 77-kilowatt-hour (usable capacity) battery pack. The dual-motor ES500e costs from $51,795 in Premium trim and pushes power to 338 horsepower. Its sprint time drops to 5.4 seconds, but so does the range, to around 250 miles. Upgrading to the fancier Luxury trim pushes the price to $60,195.



