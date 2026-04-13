All Of the Usual Suspects Round Out Latest Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:43 AM

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If you want a new car that spends more time on your driveway than at the dealer, Consumer Reports has some familiar advice. Stick with the usual suspects, be suspicious of shiny new tech, and maybe don’t volunteer to beta test an automaker’s latest big idea.
 
At the top of the pile, Toyota grabbed first place with Subaru second and Lexus third. Honda and BMW rounded out the top five. Consumer Reports based the study on survey data covering about 380,000 vehicles, so this is the kind of league table that has credibility, and isn’t just the result of an angry guy yelling into a forum thread about his rogue SUV.


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All Of the Usual Suspects Round Out Latest Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings

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