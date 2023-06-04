Allegations Arise That Tesla Employees Were Sharing Intimate In Car Moments From Vehicle Cameras

Agent009 submitted on 4/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:10 PM

Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc assures its millions of electric car owners that their privacy “is and will always be enormously important to us.” The cameras it builds into vehicles to assist driving, it notes on its website, are “designed from the ground up to protect your privacy.”
 
But between 2019 and 2022, groups of Tesla employees privately shared via an internal messaging system sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras, according to interviews by Reuters with nine former employees.
 
Some of the recordings caught Tesla customers in embarrassing situations. One ex-employee described a video of a man approaching a vehicle completely naked.


Read Article


Allegations Arise That Tesla Employees Were Sharing Intimate In Car Moments From Vehicle Cameras

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)