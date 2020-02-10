Analyst Believes Tesla Will Be Out Of The Chinese Market By 2030

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:53 PM

0 user comments | Views : 454 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has enjoyed raging success in the Chinese automotive market so far in 2020.

The company is in control of 21% of the total electric vehicle market, according to Nikkei Asia. However, the company’s domination could be short-lived, according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, who believes that Tesla will reach the end of its road in China by 2030.

“We have China sales peaking [in the] middle of the decade and then going down…and then eventually nothing after 2030,” Jonas said to On the Move, a Yahoo Finance show, earlier this week.



Read Article


Analyst Believes Tesla Will Be Out Of The Chinese Market By 2030

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]