Analyst Believes Tesla Will Be Out Of The Chinese Market By 2030

Tesla has enjoyed raging success in the Chinese automotive market so far in 2020. The company is in control of 21% of the total electric vehicle market, according to Nikkei Asia. However, the company’s domination could be short-lived, according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, who believes that Tesla will reach the end of its road in China by 2030.

“We have China sales peaking [in the] middle of the decade and then going down…and then eventually nothing after 2030,” Jonas said to On the Move, a Yahoo Finance show, earlier this week.