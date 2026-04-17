Apple Sponsors First Race Cars Since The 1980's

Apple and motorsport don’t historically have much history together, outside of one rainbow-liveried Porsche 935 from 1980. Much more recently, of course, the brand has taken an increased interest in events on track, producing last year’s F1 movie and snapping up the U.S. rights to the sport itself. But the maker of Macs and iPhones is also gearing up for a surprise return appearance on an actual race car, and fittingly, it’s another Porsche. Apple Music will sponsor a pair of Penske Porsche 963s at IMSA’s Long Beach Grand Prix this weekend, marking 46 years since that iconic 935 contested the likes of Sebring and Le Mans. The streaming service’s logo appears large on the Hypercar’s slender sides, with some minimal and retro warm-toned stripes breaking up the mostly white bodywork and connecting the headlights. The result looks good, if a little safe, but it does sort of align with Apple’s last branded race car.



Read Article