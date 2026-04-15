Are You Cheaping Out On Regular Gas When You Should Be Forking Over For Premium?

We all want the best for our cars, but recent fuel price hikes have forced many motorists to reconsider whether paying extra for premium gas is really worth it. Surely if the pump nozzle says "premium" then it's better in every respect than the regular stuff that sells for way less? Well, the answer is not always clear-cut, and it depends not only on your brand of vehicle but on what type of engine it has, too. So, whether you drive a Mazda, Mercedes, or a McLaren, read on to find out whether Premium gas is really the premium option.



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