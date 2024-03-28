Arizona Teen Traveling 155 MPH Strikes And Kills Father Of Two On Motorcycle

An 18-year-old Arizona woman allegedly driving a sports car at 155 mph slammed into a motorcycle carrying a former police officer — killing the dad of two, whom she tried to save with CPR.

Rachel Berg, 18, was speeding in her brand-new Chevy Corvette on a Mesa highway about 10:30 p.m. March 12 when she rear-ended a Harley-Davidson being ridden by Michael Clark, 46, a Tempe park ranger, AZ Family reported.

The former Tacoma, Washington, cop was thrown from his bike in the eastbound HOV lane of US 60, according to the outlet.