Volkswagen hasn’t offered a wagon in America since the Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack were killed in 2019, so it’s not surprising an Arteon Shooting Brake recently caught the attention of a CarScoops reader in Arizona.

Nick was traveling through Chandler when he noticed the wagon, which has never been offered for sale in the United States. In fact, it’s a relatively recent addition to the company’s lineup as it debuted in 2020 alongside the facelifted sedan.