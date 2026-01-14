As Housing Prices Skyrocket Honda Explores The Camper Market

The Honda Base Station is a prototype camper trailer(!) that the automaker sounds pretty serious about selling. The core concepts are modularity, lightness, and “democratizing camping.” It’s not being billed as a hardcore off-roader or apocalypse survivor, but it looks like a really fun and practical adventure vessel that could be towed by a compact crossover or EV. Honda plans to reveal more details, “including future intentions” (whether or not it’ll go to production) in the coming months. All we know about price is that the Base Station trailer, if it were to be made for mass consumption, would be “priced competitively in the towable trailer segment,” according to Lance Woelfer, American Honda Vice President of Auto Sales.



