As Housing Prices Skyrocket Honda Explores The Camper Market

Agent009 submitted on 1/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:57 PM

Views : 350 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Honda Base Station is a prototype camper trailer(!) that the automaker sounds pretty serious about selling. The core concepts are modularity, lightness, and “democratizing camping.” It’s not being billed as a hardcore off-roader or apocalypse survivor, but it looks like a really fun and practical adventure vessel that could be towed by a compact crossover or EV.
 
Honda plans to reveal more details, “including future intentions” (whether or not it’ll go to production) in the coming months. All we know about price is that the Base Station trailer, if it were to be made for mass consumption, would be “priced competitively in the towable trailer segment,” according to Lance Woelfer, American Honda Vice President of Auto Sales.


Read Article


As Housing Prices Skyrocket Honda Explores The Camper Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)