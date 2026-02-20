Aston Martin Sells F1 Naming Rights To Itself...Wait? What?

Aston Martin is proposing to sell the rights to use the ‘Aston Martin’ name in perpetuity to AMR GP Holdings, or the Aston Martin F1 team to you and me, for £50m. It will allow Lawrence Stroll’s race team to use the iconic British manufacturer’s brand in its name, but also the chassis of the cars it makes. The offer was made by the F1 team ahead of AML’s full year results due to be published on 25th February, which are likely to show the car company missed its projected 2025 earnings and delivered 532 fewer cars last year than in 2024 – although it did deliver 152 Valhallas during the last three months of 2025.



