At 5,200 LBS Of Curb Weight, Can the 2027 Audi RS5 Still Deliver?

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:36 AM

Views : 706 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

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Growing up, I had the B5 RS4 and C5 RS6 plastered on my walls. Now, the 2027 Audi RS5 aims not only to stand on the shoulders of such icons but also to make true believers of skeptics (raises hand) with a turbocharged plug-in hybrid powertrain and a wild all-wheel-drive system—all wrapped in a flared widebody that weighs 5,192 pounds. In an era when quickest lap times and horsepower figures are the de facto bragging rights for automakers, Audi seems to be aiming for a different target: fast, over-engineered fun. I’m here for it.
 
When the car launched, everything I just said had me squinting at the specs—especially that weight. Then I drove the car on city streets, Austrian Alps mountain roads, and on the race track. It’s eye-opening, magical, shockingly fun, and also flawed.


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At 5,200 LBS Of Curb Weight, Can the 2027 Audi RS5 Still Deliver?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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