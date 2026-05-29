At 50 Years Old Does The GTI Edition 50 Still Have What It Takes To Lead The Hot Hatch Brigade?

Fifty years is enough to change a lot of things, but that doesn't apply to Volkswagen's iconic hot hatch, the Golf GTI. As the model celebrates its 50th birthday in 2026, it still represents what a hot hatch should be today. Moreover, to celebrate this memorable moment, Volkswagen has unveiled a special edition called the GTI Edition 50. While it's not the first time we have seen a special-edition Golf GTI, the Edition 50 is on a mission to become the fastest version ever. While it might seem like a bold statement to call the Edition 50 the most capable GTI ever, this limited-edition GTI has got both the numbers and facts to back its strength. According to VW, there are four key aspects surrounding the Edition 50's capability: being stronger, faster, more exclusive, and more dynamic than any GTI before it.



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