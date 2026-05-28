Audi CEO Hints That The R8 Super Car Isn't Dead After All

Audi’s fully electric sports car is set to arrive next year based on Porsche bones, but it seems that won’t be the performance flagship of the lineup. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has dropped a strong hint that a new generation of the R8 could be under development, borrowing tech from Lamborghini.

Döllner spoke to journalists at the recent premiere of the new Audi RS5 in Austria. While that car runs a plug-in hybrid V6 producing a combined 630 hp (470 kW / 639 PS), our colleagues at The Drive asked the CEO about the future of V8 engines at Audi.