Audi Changes Their Tune - RS3 5 Cylinder Will Live On Outside The EU Market

Mercedes recently said goodbye to the V12 engine in Europe, and now its rival Audi is preparing to bid farewell to an iconic powertrain as well. Ingolstadt will end production of the inline-five for European markets by mid-2027. However, much like the twelve-cylinder engine from Stuttgart, the five-cylinder mill will continue outside the continent.

In a statement to Motor1, A3 model series spokesperson Julia Winkler confirmed the RS3 won’t disappear entirely. Although the luxury brand must call time on the 2.5 TFSI in Europe due to upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations, Audi will keep the high-performance compact car on sale in non-European markets beyond mid-next year.