Audi TT Joins Scirocco In Resurrection Push Using Porsche Technology

The Volkswagen Scirocco and Audi TT are officially dead, but they may soon have new life breathed into them through an infusion of electricity. According to a "high-ranking insider," VW is evaluating design, engineering, and manufacturing proposals for an all-new Scirocco coupe with electric power and possibly even 1970s styling, reports Autocar. The publication also claims that a dual-motor AWD model could arrive as a range-topping R variant. The most recent Scirocco - which America didn't get - was based on the fifth-generation Golf GTI. However, it was eventually killed off because, despite dashing looks, it wasn't popular enough to be profitable. Like that car, the new one would need to share components with other cars, and that's where the Audi TT comes in. Oh, and Porsche would be involved.



