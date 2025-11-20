Audi Unsure If New F1 Car Is Any Good

One hundred and fifteen days, nine hours, 15 minutes and 30 seconds. On every wall, screen and set of lips at Audi's new Formula 1 base in southern Germany is a reminder of just how little time remains until the Four Rings grace a grand prix for the first time in 87 years.

But as the team hurtles towards that milestone, it faces a great many questions that remain unanswered.

Not only has Audi made the decision to enter the fastest-moving motorsport category in a season in which its ruleset is being totally overhauled, but it has also decided to go it completely alone. Aside from purchasing long-established backmarker team Sauber, which will build the team's chassis, each and every element of the new team is being developed from the ground up.