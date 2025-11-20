Audi Unsure If New F1 Car Is Any Good

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:12 AM

Views : 518 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One hundred and fifteen days, nine hours, 15 minutes and 30 seconds. On every wall, screen and set of lips at Audi's new Formula 1 base in southern Germany is a reminder of just how little time remains until the Four Rings grace a grand prix for the first time in 87 years.
 
But as the team hurtles towards that milestone, it faces a great many questions that remain unanswered.
 
Not only has Audi made the decision to enter the fastest-moving motorsport category in a season in which its ruleset is being totally overhauled, but it has also decided to go it completely alone. Aside from purchasing long-established backmarker team Sauber, which will build the team's chassis, each and every element of the new team is being developed from the ground up.


Read Article


Audi Unsure If New F1 Car Is Any Good

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)