BMW Forced To Detune Twin Turbo V8 Models In The EU But Increases EV Power Output To Compensate

Due to Euro 7 regulations, the high-performance V8 engine found in the M5 Sedan, M5 Touring, and XM Label is losing a few valuable ponies. The less powerful specification will be introduced to the M5 line in March 2026 and to the XM Label in April 2026.

How much of a loss are we talking about? Instead of the current 430 kilowatts (585 ps or 577 hp), the Euro 7-compliant engine belts out 400 kilowatts (544 ps or 536 hp) at full chatter. BMW further claims the electric drive system remains unchanged, yet has been optimized through software to deliver a grand total of 535 kilowatts (727 ps or 717 hp) in the M5 twins.