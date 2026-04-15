BMW Is Working On Several Halo Cars To Shape The Brand

These are some of the busiest times in BMW’s history. Between now and the end of 2027, the German luxury automaker will roll out about 40 new or updated models. The portfolio renewal kicked off last year with the iX3 as the inaugural vehicle in the reborn Neue Klasse lineup. The i3 sedan followed earlier this year and will be joined next week by the 7 Series/i7 facelift. The next-generation X5 premieres this summer, followed shortly by a new 3 Series with combustion engines. An M2 xDrive and an electric iX4 are also all but confirmed to arrive before the end of the year. In 2027, BMW will facelift the 5 Series/i5/M5 and launch the second-generation X7, complete with an electric iX7. We may also see a new iX1 next year as part of the Neue Klasse lineup.



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